Tokayev: Central Asia and Azerbaijan have become centers of growth

Central Asia and Azerbaijan are today centers of economic growth and geopolitical interaction in Eurasia.

As Report informs, this was stated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan.

According to Tokayev, thanks to the wisdom and unity of the fraternal peoples, the region maintains peace and harmony.

"Cohesion, mutual support, and trust have become our common strategic foundation, allowing us to respond together to the challenges of the time," he noted.

The president of Kazakhstan emphasized that against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, the transformation of the system of international relations, and the strengthening of dividing lines, this trend takes on special significance.

"That is why it is important to do everything possible to ensure that our region continues to remain a space of peace, stability, and sustainable development," Tokayev stated.