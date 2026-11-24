Early marriages are a social problem that limits girls' futures, harms their health, personal development, and ability to independently determine their own lives.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Bahar Muradova, during her opening speech at the conference on the topic "The role of women in shaping a tolerant and progressive society."

According to her, every girl has the right to education, to grow up in a healthy and safe environment, and to participate in making decisions concerning her future. This right must be protected by the state.

Bahar Muradova noted that educational awareness activities, as well as the joint efforts of society and the relevant government agencies, are of great importance in combating early marriages.

"Representatives of the clergy and religious organizations must also play an important role in this area. I believe they possess certain capabilities and influence in solving this problem, and we must engage them through joint efforts," she emphasized.

The head of the State Committee also noted that in order to prevent early marriages and other negative phenomena, it is necessary to protect girls' right to education, ensure that they grow up in a healthy and safe environment, and support their ability to independently make decisions regarding their future.

In addition, she emphasized that the fight against violence should not be limited solely to legal measures, but should also include eliminating its social and moral causes.

Gafar Agayev