Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticized the practice of cutting individual fragments out of his public speeches in the media and frankly admitted that the current situation in the country leaves much to be desired.

According to the head of state, he does not intend to make false promises or create the appearance of well-being where there is none.

"Honestly speaking, our situation is not good at all. However, that does not mean we will not be able to cope with the current situation," Pezeshkian said.

The president emphasized that the challenges facing the country can be overcome only through joint efforts and close cooperation. In his view, the first step toward solving the problems should be openly acknowledging them, which should be followed by systematic work to eliminate them.

Source: Azad Iran