Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has filed a lawsuit against the website Yerevan.Today, the site's editor-in-chief Sevak Hakobyan and the press club "Hayeli" ("Mirror").

Pashinyan demands that "Media Plus" LLC (the owner of Yerevan.Today) and Hakobyan retract allegations of "high-level robbery" and "high-order corruption."

The prime minister is also seeking a retraction from the "Hayeli" ("Mirror") press club, which disseminated these allegations.

In addition, the lawsuit contains a demand to recover 4 million drams ($11,000) from the defendants as "monetary compensation for non-pecuniary damage caused."

Source: Sputnik Armenia