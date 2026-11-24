Moldovan authorities plan to develop, by the end of January 2027, a road map for preparing the country to join the European Union's sectoral restrictive measures against Russia and Belarus.

As Sputnik Moldova reports, the issue was discussed at a meeting of the Interagency Supervisory Council chaired by Prime Minister Vasile Tofan.

The government's press service said that the document provides for the preparation of the regulatory and legal framework and the national mechanisms needed to implement a future decision on Moldova's accession to the EU sanctions regimes. These are the restrictive measures against Russia introduced by the decision of the Council of the EU of July 31, 2014, as well as the sectoral and individual sanctions against Belarus provided for by the decision of October 15, 2012.

The road map will be developed on the basis of an assessment of the economic and social consequences of joining these measures. The document will also identify vulnerabilities, opportunities for adaptation and the state intervention measures needed to mitigate possible consequences.