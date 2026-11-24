Social media has turned into a tool for manipulating public consciousness and requires stricter regulation.

As Report informs, this was stated by Milli Majlis deputy Jeyhun Mammadov at a plenary session of parliament.

According to him, social networks have lost their original purpose, turning into a platform for insults, which negatively affects people's consciousness.

"What is happening today on social media is not freedom of thought and expression, but brainwashing, manipulation, and attempts to turn citizens against their own state," the deputy said.

Mammadov also called for strengthening ideological work in the country, describing it as necessary for preserving the achievements of the victory and shaping public consciousness.