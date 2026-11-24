A car bomb exploded near an administration building in the Colombian city of Villavicencio.

At least 12 people were injured in the incident.

Footage from the scene shows damaged cars and buildings. Emergency services are working there. The injured are mainly representatives of the administration of the Meta department, Caracol writes, citing the security adviser to the city hall. There has been no information about fatalities.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella blamed drug cartels for the attack and promised a tough response.

"Let it be absolutely clear to them: under this government there will be no negotiations with narcoterrorists. Every drop of blood they spill from the Colombian people will be met with a strong and relentless response from the state," the head of state said.

As El País notes, this is already the second attack in one day. Earlier, an attack using a drone was carried out in the city of Cúcuta, located on the border with Venezuela.