A serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, soldier Rahman Kerimov, has died despite the efforts of doctors at the Central Clinical Hospital, where he was being treated for a prolonged serious illness.

The death of the serviceman was reported by the press service of the State Border Service

"The leadership of the State Border Service expresses its deep condolences to the family and relatives of the serviceman in connection with his death and wishes them patience. Allah rəhmət eləsin!" the press service's statement says.