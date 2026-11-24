Britain purchased hundreds of tons of explosives passed off as C-4 for Ukraine from the American company Tripwire South LLC.

The deals were overseen by the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry unit responsible for arms supplies to Kyiv.

This is indicated by the findings of an investigation by the Financial Times (FT).

According to the newspaper, Pennsylvania businessman Ryan Morris received contracts to supply the British Defense Ministry with hundreds of tons of an explosive substance that was listed in the accompanying documents as a more powerful version of C-4. However, the FT investigation showed that in reality it was a cheaper commercial explosive that did not match the stated characteristics of the military equivalent. It was supplied for Ukrainian strike drones.

The British Defense Ministry's own tests after the first delivery revealed that the composition of the substance did not match what had been declared. Nevertheless, the department did not inform the supplier about this, since it considered the product suitable for use.

"This is staggering. The Defense Ministry spent millions of pounds of British taxpayers' money on explosives that did not match what the supplier claimed," the FT quotes House of Commons defense committee member Mike Martin as saying.

Tripwire South said that every batch met the stated characteristics and threatened to file a lawsuit against the FT. The British Defense Ministry confirmed that tests had revealed the composition did not match what was declared, but the department did not share the results with the supplier, since it considered the explosives suitable for use, the newspaper writes.