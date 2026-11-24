Throughout history, Azerbaijani women have played an important role in the development of enlightenment, education, culture, and national self-awareness.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, during his opening speech at the conference on the topic "The role of women in shaping a tolerant and progressive society."

According to him, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, initiatives related to the dissemination of enlightenment ideas in Azerbaijan, the encouragement of women's education, and the establishment of the press and theater contributed to the renewal of national self-awareness.

"Azerbaijan's historical experience also deserves attention from the standpoint of ensuring women's rights. The opening in 1901 in Baku of the first secular school for girls in the Muslim East, as well as the granting of voting rights to women by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918, are important events in our history. These facts testify to the fact that the active participation of women in public life has deep historical roots in Azerbaijan's social thought and statehood traditions," he noted.

Ramin Mammadov emphasized that in the statehood philosophy of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the place of women in public life was an integral part of a worldview based on human rights, social justice, and national progress.

According to him, the national leader viewed the participation of women in socio-political processes, as well as the realization of their knowledge and abilities as the country's intellectual potential, as one of the important conditions of modern state building.

"The enshrinement in the Constitution adopted in 1995 of equal rights and freedoms for men and women, as well as our country's accession that same year to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, became one of the important stages in the implementation of this policy," R. Mammadov notes, adding that this political course is being continued by President Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the challenges of the present day.

"Reliably ensuring women's rights and expanding their representation in socio-political life and public administration are among the main priorities of state policy," emphasizes Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

Gafar Agayev