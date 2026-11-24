A special operation has been carried out in Turkey as part of a large-scale investigation into the case of the religious association "Süleymancılar."

The simultaneous operation covered 8 provinces of Turkey. Of the 28 suspects for whom arrest warrants had been issued, 21 people were detained, while the search for 7 more continues.

The operation at 29 addresses was conducted by officers of the financial crimes department of the Ankara Police Department. The suspects are charged with a whole range of serious economic and official crimes:

- establishing and leading a criminal organization;

- membership in a criminal organization;

- laundering of criminal proceeds;

- fraud causing damage to state institutions;

- violation of the Tax Procedure Code.

The investigation into the structure that, according to investigators, is headed by Alihan Kuriş, known in society as the leader of the religious group "Süleymancılar," began on August 13. At that time, raids were carried out at 123 addresses in 17 provinces. Following the first wave, on August 16 the court arrested 32 people, including Kuriş himself. During a search of the steel safe at his home, investigators found checks totaling 3 million dollars, as well as gold and jewelry worth about 27.5 million Turkish lira.

Commenting on the high-profile case, Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek emphasized that the actions of law enforcement are not directed against any religious views or communities, but are aimed solely at eliminating an illegal financial structure. Alihan Kuriş himself rejected the accusations of leading a criminal organization during questioning.

Source: Sabah