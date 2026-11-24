Today, as part of the official visit of Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili to Azerbaijan, strategic cooperation between the two countries, the regional situation, and the prospects of the Middle Corridor will be discussed.

This was stated by Georgia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Giorgi Zakarashvili.

According to him, the visit provides a good opportunity to take stock of the work and the results achieved by the two countries in the sphere of foreign policy over the year, as well as to determine plans for further cooperation.

The ambassador noted that the program of the visit includes Bochorishvili's meetings with a number of officials and talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The focus will be on the situation in the region, challenges in international politics, coordination of foreign policy steps, and the functioning of transport corridors.

Zakarashvili also added that work is actively continuing to expand the Port of Baku to receive cargo from Central Asia. In his opinion, increasing the capacity of the ports of Azerbaijan and Georgia will create additional opportunities for the further transportation of cargo arriving in Baku through Georgian ports.

Source: Report