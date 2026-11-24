Iran does not intend to export enriched uranium outside the country; the nuclear materials will remain under the authorities' control and under IAEA supervision.

This was reported to RIA Novosti by the head of the Iranian interests section in Cairo, Mojtaba Ferdousipour.

"Iran's principle remains unchanged — Iranian uranium will remain in Iran, under the country's full sovereignty and the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency," Ferdousipour said.

According to the diplomat, Tehran is carefully and seriously studying the Qatari-Pakistani initiative under discussion, which provides for Iran retaining the right to enrich uranium on its territory up to a level of 3.67% in exchange for an easing of sanctions and the unblocking of part of its frozen assets.

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized, any agreement must provide for Iran's right to enrich uranium, the complete, verifiable and final lifting of sanctions, as well as guarantees that the United States will not again withdraw from the agreements, as happened in 2018.