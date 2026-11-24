U.S. President Donald Trump may have earned up to $15 million from the rise in the value of his shares in the American chipmaker Nvidia after Jensen Huang's return to the post of the company's CEO.

This was reported by the Financial Times (FT).

According to the income declarations filed by the American leader with the U.S. government's ethics office (the latest document is dated November 5), as of September 30 he could have owned a stake of up to 370,000 Nvidia shares. Against the backdrop of news about Huang's return, the company's share price, which had experienced a sharp decline in recent weeks, rose sharply by more than 30% on November 23, the FT notes.

In turn, the ABC News television channel, citing federal government financial reports, reported that during the first nine months of 2026 Trump carried out more than 30 transactions buying and selling Nvidia shares “for millions of dollars.”

At the end of 2025, the American leader owned shares in the company totaling $12 million. As the television channel notes, the White House continues to insist that the president does not directly manage his securities portfolio.

On November 23, Nvidia announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the company's CEO and president. On November 12, he left the posts and also stepped down from the board of directors amid a scandal related to his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. China's Foreign Ministry called the claims about her work for Chinese intelligence slander. According to the Semafor portal, Trump took part in a meeting of Nvidia's board of directors before Huang's reinstatement.

Source: TASS