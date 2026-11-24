TikTok, the leading platform for creating and watching short videos, has announced new safety tools.

Key updates include expanded capabilities for the "Family Pairing" feature, the launch of a special guide for educators, as well as new technologies for identifying AI content and protecting creators from the use of their likeness without consent, 1news.az reports, citing TikTok's press service.

TikTok continues to develop tools that help users feel safe and comfortable on the platform. The updates presented are aimed at helping families better understand teenagers' digital habits, while giving users and content creators more opportunities to identify material created with generative artificial intelligence technologies and to protect their interests.

More information about teenagers' digital activity

TikTok has introduced an updated version of the "Family Pairing" feature, which allows parents to link their account with their teenager's account and manage their safety and privacy settings.

Teen accounts on TikTok already have built-in protection mechanisms, including privacy settings, age restrictions on content and a default screen time limit of 60 minutes per day. The new update complements these capabilities by providing parents with more detailed and clear information about how teenagers use the platform.

The updated interface brings together four main areas:

Screen time. Now parents using the "Family Pairing" tool first of all see information about the average time a teenager spends on TikTok, their activity during nighttime hours and the restrictions that have been set. This data was available before as well, but thanks to the latest updates it has become more visible and easier to review.

Interactions. Parents will be able to track changes in the number of a teenager's followers and accounts they follow, see the accounts they interact with, as well as the profiles they have blocked.

Interests. The platform has given parents the opportunity to view a selection of videos from creators the teenager follows in order to better understand which topics and communities interest them.

Posts. The new section will make it possible to see the public videos a teenager has posted over the week and the number of views they have received.

This data will be updated on a daily basis. For greater convenience, the updated "Family Pairing" will also become available to parents through a web browser.

Importantly, when developing the new capabilities TikTok took into account not only parents' need for control, but also the importance of trusting communication within the family. As a study by TikTok and Qualtrics showed, more than 70% of surveyed parents of teenagers would like to have tools that help start a conversation with their children about their digital experience, rather than only setting restrictions.

As part of the further development of the "Family Pairing" functionality, TikTok is also working on developing notifications that will inform parents if a teenager repeatedly searches for material related to topics of suicide or self-harm. Along with the notification, parents will receive recommendations on how to sensitively discuss the situation with the teenager and offer them support.

In addition to tools for parents, TikTok has introduced a new guide for educators, developed together with teachers and youth safety experts. It contains information about how the platform works, online safety tools and recommendations for discussing issues of digital well-being and media literacy with students. The guide will be posted in the TikTok Safety Center.

Tools for identifying AI content

The platform has also introduced a tool that makes it possible to determine whether an image or video was created or edited using TikTok's AI generative features. It can be used by anyone, even someone without a TikTok account, by uploading the material through the Transparency Center.

The verification uses digital markers containing information about the origin of the content, as well as invisible watermarks developed by TikTok that are difficult to remove when downloading or editing material. This helps identify AI content even when it is distributed outside the platform.

TikTok is consistently developing technologies for labeling AI content. To date, more than 5 billion videos created with the help of AI have been labeled on the platform.

Protecting creators and developing AI literacy

TikTok has also announced the phased global rollout of Likeness Detection, a tool that helps creators and public figures detect AI content in which their likeness may have been used without consent.

To enable it, users must complete identity verification through a third-party TikTok partner. The platform does not store users' identity documents. Creators will be able to receive notifications about potential use of their likeness, view the detected material and submit complaints about content that violates the Community Guidelines.

The new capabilities complement TikTok's initiatives to develop AI literacy. In July 2026, the platform launched an educational section within the app, which has already been visited by more than 4 million users. In addition, the "Manage Topics" feature allows users to regulate how often certain categories of videos appear in their recommendation feed, including AI content.

"All of the updates presented continue TikTok's work to develop a safe digital environment in which users can independently manage their experience on the platform," the press release notes.