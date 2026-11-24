In Georgia's Marneuli district, a man accused of fraudulently taking possession of a large sum of money has been detained.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The previously convicted suspect promised a resident of the Marneuli municipality that, using his influential connections, he would secure the release of the man's child from a prison in Azerbaijan. In exchange, he demanded 11,000 lari ($4,242) from this citizen.

The detainee received the requested sum from the citizen and appropriated it through fraud.

An investigation is under way into the incident. The accused faces a punishment of up to 9 years in prison.