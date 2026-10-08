 Denmark intends to ban the distribution of deepfakes with people's images and voices | 1news.az
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Denmark intends to ban the distribution of deepfakes with people's images and voices

1news Staff11:08 - Today
Denmark intends to ban the distribution of deepfakes with people's images and voices

Denmark's Minister of Culture Zenia Stampe will present a bill on Thursday that provides for a ban on digitally copying and distributing realistic images and voices of people without their consent, Reuters reports.

It is noted that the initiative is aimed at combating the spread of deepfakes created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the minister, fake videos and images created with the help of AI can contribute to the spread of disinformation and cast doubt on the reliability of information.

"One of the main goals of the bill is to oblige tech giants to promptly remove manipulated content in order to minimize the harm it causes," Stampe said.

The bill provides protection both for ordinary citizens and for representatives of creative professions, whose performances and works can be reproduced using digital technologies and distributed without permission.

At the same time, the document provides for exceptions for caricatures, parodies, satire and other works containing criticism of society and representatives of the authorities.

The initiative still has to receive the approval of Denmark's parliament. Stampe expressed hope that the law will come into force at the turn of 2026-2027.

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