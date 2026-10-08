Maduro and his wife may face new charges in the U.S.

The New York prosecutor's office is preparing to bring new charges against former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in connection with the alleged torture of American citizens who were held in Venezuelan prisons in recent years.

CNN reported this, citing informed sources.

According to the broadcaster, the charges may be announced as early as Thursday, October 8. The case concerns the alleged unlawful detention of more than ten U.S. citizens in Venezuela during Maduro's rule.

One of the sources said that American investigators are also considering bringing charges against other individuals who may have been involved in the torture of American citizens.

In early 2026, the United States carried out a military operation during which Maduro and his wife were removed from Venezuela. The reason was that Maduro was wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

The trial of Maduro and Flores is scheduled for June 1, 2027. If found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, they could face life imprisonment.