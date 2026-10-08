 Trump: I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Trump: I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize

1news Staff11:22 - Today
Trump: I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, but admitted he does not know what decision the Norwegian Nobel Committee will make. The 2026 laureate will be announced on Friday.

"I don't know what their decision will be," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. According to him, the committee has a reputation as an organization that does not award the prize to "people like me." "The time has come," the president added.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has repeatedly stated his claims to the award. In January, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave him her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate medal. Trump has also claimed that he should receive the prize for his involvement in settling eight conflicts since taking office. The leaders of Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan have announced his nomination, but it is impossible to officially confirm these nominations.

At the same time, participants in some conflicts dispute the diplomatic role of the United States. In particular, hostilities resumed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and on the border between Cambodia and Thailand, while the conflict in Ukraine has yet to be resolved. U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran also led to a protracted standoff and affected global energy supplies.

Among the possible contenders for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize are Pope Leo, the International Criminal Court, and the UN special rapporteur on Palestine.

Source: Reuters

Share:
876

In focus

President's Diary

Turkmenbashi hosted ceremony to sign documents

Opinion

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Politics

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Politics

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

World

Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Knife attack occurs at a school in Poland for the second time in 24 hours

Moscow does not rule out the use of a new data processing center in Armenia against Russia

Pashinyan clarifies the future of the Azerbaijani soldier who ended up in Armenia

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Ships from Israel and countries hostile to Iran to be barred from passing through the Strait of Hormuz

The sale of Lukoil's foreign assets has been included in Russia-U.S. talks on Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine will double strikes on Russian refineries

Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan

Latest news

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Today, 14:12

Mirziyoyev proposes the formula "six countries - one product"

Today, 14:05

EU will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector

Today, 14:02

Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Today, 13:57

Knife attack occurs at a school in Poland for the second time in 24 hours

Today, 13:50

Moscow does not rule out the use of a new data processing center in Armenia against Russia

Today, 13:40

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Today, 13:25

Pashinyan clarifies the future of the Azerbaijani soldier who ended up in Armenia

Today, 13:15

Pashinyan to Medvedev: And we want Armenia not to turn into a new Russia

Today, 13:10

Mexican wrestler accidentally kills 75-year-old referee during a match - VIDEO

Today, 12:50

Armenia's leadership and Russian Railways to discuss railway concession issues

Today, 12:28

Son of Kyrgyzstan's former president convicted of preparing to seize power

Today, 12:25

Turkmenbashi hosted ceremony to sign documents

Today, 12:07

Operations at 375 high schools disrupted in France due to protests

Today, 12:05

Tokayev proposes integrating the Middle Corridor with TRIPP

Today, 12:00

Lithuanian Military Academy delegation visits Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 11:47

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

Today, 11:40

Trump: I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize

Today, 11:22

Denmark intends to ban the distribution of deepfakes with people's images and voices

Today, 11:08

Maduro and his wife may face new charges in the U.S.

Today, 11:05
All news