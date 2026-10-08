Trump: I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, but admitted he does not know what decision the Norwegian Nobel Committee will make. The 2026 laureate will be announced on Friday.

"I don't know what their decision will be," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. According to him, the committee has a reputation as an organization that does not award the prize to "people like me." "The time has come," the president added.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has repeatedly stated his claims to the award. In January, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave him her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate medal. Trump has also claimed that he should receive the prize for his involvement in settling eight conflicts since taking office. The leaders of Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan have announced his nomination, but it is impossible to officially confirm these nominations.

At the same time, participants in some conflicts dispute the diplomatic role of the United States. In particular, hostilities resumed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and on the border between Cambodia and Thailand, while the conflict in Ukraine has yet to be resolved. U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran also led to a protracted standoff and affected global energy supplies.

Among the possible contenders for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize are Pope Leo, the International Criminal Court, and the UN special rapporteur on Palestine.

Source: Reuters