Son of Kyrgyzstan's former president convicted of preparing to seize power

Kadyr Atambayev, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDPK) and son of Kyrgyzstan's former president, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

This was reported to TASS by the registry of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, which heard the case.

"Kadyr Atambayev has been sentenced in the case to four years in prison with confiscation of property," a court representative stated. Another party leader, Temirlan Sultanbekov, was also found guilty in the case of the violent seizure of power and sentenced to seven years in prison with confiscation of property.