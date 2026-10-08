Pashinyan clarifies the future of the Azerbaijani soldier who ended up in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented at a briefing on the situation involving an Azerbaijani serviceman who ended up on Armenian territory.

According to the head of the Armenian government, Baku is not currently raising the issue of the soldier's extradition and is not holding any such discussions, Armenian media report.

As Pashinyan noted, criminal proceedings have been initiated against the serviceman in Azerbaijan, and if he returns to his homeland, he faces prosecution. At the same time, the prime minister emphasized that he cannot claim that the Azerbaijani soldier will remain in Armenia for life.

An investigation is currently underway against the detainee, after the completion of which a trial will take place, authorized to hand down a final verdict. For the period of the investigation, the Azerbaijani serviceman has been placed under arrest for a term of two months.

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