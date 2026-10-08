Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Alexey Shevtsov has warned that a new data center in Armenia could be used in the interests of Western intelligence services against Russia, Iran, and other countries.

"Such centers can be used to carry out analytical and intelligence work in the interests of Western intelligence services, including against Iran, Russia, and the states of Transcaucasia and Central Asia," Shevtsov told reporters. In this way he commented on the opening in early August in the city of Hrazdan of an artificial intelligence data center of the company Firebird AI, running on NVIDIA processors.

According to the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, "given that the Firebird company is subject to American legislation, U.S. intelligence services will be able to have access to all data processed on its servers." "This means that the data of Armenian state institutions, companies, and citizens will be available to the United States without the consent of the Armenian authorities," Shevtsov noted.

Source: TASS