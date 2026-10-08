Iran's Foreign Ministry says talks between Tehran and Washington are continuing

Indirect dialogue between representatives of Iran and the United States is continuing, with the parties exchanging written messages, said the Islamic Republic's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi.

"The negotiation process is continuing, the parties are exchanging messages through mediators," the Tasnim agency quoted the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying. Araghchi added that Tehran "presented its proposal — the so-called seven-day plan, and Iranian representatives heard the American side's opinion on this matter."

"At present we are studying the U.S. position, and I believe we will give an answer within the next few days," the head of Iran's Foreign Ministry emphasized.