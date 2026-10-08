The PKK announced the completion of the withdrawal of its forces from Turkey

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has announced the completion of the withdrawal of all its armed formations from the territory of Turkey.

According to the statement cited by the Al Hadath television channel, the PKK "has withdrawn all armed forces that were located within the territory of Turkey, as well as from the areas adjacent to the border."

In October 2025, the PKK announced its decision to withdraw its forces from Turkey. This process was carried out in stages. In October 2025, the PKK withdrew its formations from those Turkish areas where there was a threat of clashes, and a few days ago, the remaining forces.

On February 27, 2025, PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving a life sentence in Turkey, called on his supporters to lay down their weapons and end the armed struggle. In May of the same year, the PKK announced its self-dissolution and the end of the armed confrontation with Ankara.

Source: TASS