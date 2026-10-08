Congressional report reveals record U.S. aviation losses

The U.S. has lost or had damaged 81 aircraft in the conflict with Iran

The United States has lost or had damaged 81 aircraft of the airplane or helicopter type since the start of hostilities against Iran.

This was reported by CNN, citing an updated report by the Congressional Research Service.

According to the document, the damaged and destroyed equipment includes 47 drones, 21 tactical aviation aircraft, and 13 helicopters. Of these, 54 units were destroyed or recognized as irrecoverable combat losses, and another 27 were temporarily put out of service and are undergoing repairs.

The total cost of the lost equipment is estimated at $1.9–3.3 billion. The difference in the estimate is due to the possible options for replacing the lost aircraft, which the U.S. Department of Defense will choose later.

The authors of the report emphasized that the data provided is preliminary and may change due to secrecy restrictions, ongoing hostilities, and difficulties in verifying information.