 Data of about 14 million users of the Sky Ticket service leaked in Japan | 1news.az
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Data of about 14 million users of the Sky Ticket service leaked in Japan

1news Staff08:50 - Today
Data of about 14 million users of the Sky Ticket service leaked in Japan

Unauthorized access to the system of the Japanese airline ticket sales aggregator Sky Ticket led to the leak of data of about 14 million users.

This was reported by Japanese public television.

It is emphasized that the stolen data include names, mailing addresses, bank account information, and even passwords. Sky Ticket itself also announced the information leak without disclosing the exact number of stolen records. The company apologized and reported that letters had been sent to users asking them to change their passwords.

Earlier, on October 9, it also became known about a major leak of user information at the Book Off chain of secondhand stores — private data of about 6.4 million users were stolen.

The number of cases of unauthorized access to the information systems of Japanese companies reached a record level in 2026. Over the nine months of 2026, the number of hacker attacks on companies, enterprises, and government facilities in the country exceeded 600 — more than during all of 2025 (593 cases). Experts note that one of the factors behind the increase in the number of successful hacker attacks may be the use of artificial intelligence, although a direct connection with specific incidents has not yet been established. In September, the number of such attacks also rose sharply — reports of user data leaks are coming in from companies on a daily basis.

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