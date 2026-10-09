Death toll in collapsed building in Istanbul rises to five - PHOTO

The search-and-rescue operation has been completed in Istanbul's Maltepe district at the site where three floors of a seven-story residential building collapsed.

Thus, the number of those killed as a result of the tragedy has risen to five.

The incident occurred on Thursday on Doğu Street in the Cevizli neighborhood.

According to the governor of Istanbul, 14 people were under the rubble at the time of the incident. During the search-and-rescue operations, 10 people were rescued, including three children.

As a preventive measure, three neighboring buildings were evacuated. Forty-four people who are temporarily unable to return to their homes have been placed in hotels.

As part of the investigation into the collapse, the building's architect and the foreman have been detained.

The search-and-rescue work at the scene was fully completed today at 06:15. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate the causes of the tragedy.

Source: Haberler