Khamenei calls for strengthening law enforcement agencies with AI

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called for the comprehensive strengthening of law enforcement agencies, including through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis.

In an address on the occasion of the Islamic Republic's law enforcement week, Khamenei emphasized the importance of developing personnel, technical, and software capabilities, as well as introducing modern technologies to improve the effectiveness of law enforcement forces.

He called law enforcement agencies one of the key pillars of the country's security, noting that attacks on their units demonstrated the significance of this structure.

According to the Supreme Leader, despite the attacks, law enforcement officers continued to carry out their duties.

"The law enforcement forces, which, like the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, come from the very depths of society, can, through conduct that inspires confidence, increase the people's trust in this valuable structure," the message says.

Source: TASS