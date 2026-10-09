Azerbaijan and Morocco discussed cooperation in defense and space

Azerbaijan and Morocco exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of defense and space.

This was stated in a post by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov on the social network X.

The diplomat reported on his participation in the Morocco Airshow 2026 exhibition, which is taking place on October 7–10 under the high patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

According to Samadov, about 200 representatives from 27 countries are taking part in the event.

"This exhibition confirms Morocco's position in the aviation, defense and space fields. An excellent opportunity to exchange views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco," the post said.