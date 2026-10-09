Sharif: Pakistan will continue to stand side by side with Saudi Arabia

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha airport in Asir province, which killed and injured civilians.

The head of government emphasized that Islamabad's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom remains "unwavering."

"The Houthis must immediately stop these attacks. Pakistan will continue to stand side by side with Saudi Arabia in countering these threats," Sharif wrote on his page on the social network X.