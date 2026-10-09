Ilham Aliyev meets with Putin and Berdimuhamedov as part of CIS heads of state meeting - PHOTO

In Turkmenistan, as part of the meeting of the CIS heads of state, informal meetings were held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the leaders of a number of countries.

As Report informs, the Azerbaijani leader met with the presidents of Russia and Turkmenistan, Vladimir Putin and Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The heads of state discussed issues of mutual interest in a bilateral format and within the framework of the CIS.