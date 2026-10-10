Trump did not appreciate the choice of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate

U.S. President Donald Trump reacted critically to the decision to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, who previously served as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Speaking to supporters in the state of New York, the American leader admitted that the laureate's name was completely unfamiliar to him.

"They gave the Nobel Peace Prize to a person I personally have never heard of. Actually, nobody has heard of her. She is a mystery person," he said.

In Trump's opinion, his own achievements in international relations are far greater. He stated that he had personally settled eight major military conflicts, adding: "If you stopped one war, they give you the Nobel Prize. And I stopped eight wars."

Developing his thought, the head of state noted that it would have been more logical to present him with a separate award for each resolved crisis.

"They gave the prize to a liberal from the U.N. Nevertheless, congratulations to her. (...) They should have given this prize to me and the U.S.," Trump emphasized.

In conclusion of his speech, the president sharply criticized the Norwegian Nobel Committee, calling its representatives "enemies of civilization."