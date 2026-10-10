Trump says Putin did not believe in the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was surprised by the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan through Washington's mediation, since he himself had unsuccessfully tried to settle the conflict for ten years.

As 1news.az reports, the American president said this during a speech before supporters in the city of Syracuse (New York State).

"President Putin told me: 'I can't believe you managed to settle this conflict. I tried to do it for ten years,'" Trump said.

The American leader recalled that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan had continued for many years.