During a telephone conversation on October 9, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, discussed the prospects for settling the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the situation around Iran, and issues of bilateral relations.

As Interfax reports, citing the official website of the president of Russia, considerable attention during the talks was devoted to issues of global energy.

The Russian side confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the American and world markets, expressing confidence that this would have a positive effect on the global economy.

In addition, the parties agreed to continue personal contacts between the presidents, as well as cooperation between the presidential administrations, special services, and other agencies of the two countries.