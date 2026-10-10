Flightradar: JetSmart plane issues distress signal off the coast of Chile

An A321-271NX passenger airliner of JetSmart Airlines issued a distress signal off the coast of Chile, according to data from the Flightradar service.



According to its information, the airliner took off from Santiago and was heading to the Peruvian city of Trujillo, but shortly after takeoff it transmitted the Squawk 7700 signal, which indicates an emergency on board.

It is noted that a decision was made to redirect the plane to the airport of the Chilean city of Antofagasta. As of 08:30 Moscow time, it is flying toward Antofagasta.

Source: TASS