Twenty-seven people injured in earthquake in Panama - VIDEO

At least 27 people were injured as a result of a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Panama. This was reported by the Spanish agency EFE.

Approximately 300 people were evacuated, and more than 400 buildings were damaged, including 142 residential houses and 188 schools. There are no fatalities or missing persons.



Earlier, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) allocated $250,000 in aid to Panama to deal with the consequences of the earthquake. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the mobilization of resources to provide assistance to the republic.



The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre registered a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Panama on Friday at 11:56 a.m. local time (20:56 Moscow time). The epicenter was located 213 km southwest of the capital, and the focus lay at a depth of 12 km.



