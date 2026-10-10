The head of NATO's Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, stated that the alliance does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad.



He said this in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.



The military official claims that the information that has appeared in the media about such a threat is based on a nonexistent scenario.



Dragone added that NATO is not seeking a confrontation, but possesses sufficient arsenals and power for effective deterrence and a rapid response in the event of aggression from adversaries. He also emphasized that the situation on the eastern flank is currently serious, but is under control.



Earlier it was reported that Lithuania had sent about 100 service members to the border with the Kaliningrad region, explaining this by the need to prepare in advance for possible provocations. President Gitanas Nauseda stated that the authorities decided to “play it safe” amid reports of “hybrid operations” and a possible increase in the number of people trying to leave Russia.



Source: Gazeta.ru