 NATO does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

NATO does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad

1news Staff12:30 - Today
NATO does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad

The head of NATO's Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, stated that the alliance does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad.

He said this in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The military official claims that the information that has appeared in the media about such a threat is based on a nonexistent scenario.

Dragone added that NATO is not seeking a confrontation, but possesses sufficient arsenals and power for effective deterrence and a rapid response in the event of aggression from adversaries. He also emphasized that the situation on the eastern flank is currently serious, but is under control.

Earlier it was reported that Lithuania had sent about 100 service members to the border with the Kaliningrad region, explaining this by the need to prepare in advance for possible provocations. President Gitanas Nauseda stated that the authorities decided to “play it safe” amid reports of “hybrid operations” and a possible increase in the number of people trying to leave Russia.

Source: Gazeta.ru

Share:
251

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Politics

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Politics

President approves new composition of commission on border with Georgia

World

Pashinyan announces the start of operations at the Amulsar deposit

NATO does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad

Five people killed in shooting in the U.S. state of Georgia

Twenty-seven people injured in earthquake in Panama - VIDEO

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan

EU ambassadors agree on 22nd sanctions package against Russia

Student at a school in the Polish city of Ostrołęka wounds seven people with a knife

The sale of Lukoil's foreign assets has been included in Russia-U.S. talks on Ukraine

Latest news

Pashinyan announces the start of operations at the Amulsar deposit

Today, 12:50

Ambassador: No force will be able to damage the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Today, 12:40

NATO does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad

Today, 12:30

Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh

Today, 12:20

Five people killed in shooting in the U.S. state of Georgia

Today, 12:15

Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:50

Twenty-seven people injured in earthquake in Panama - VIDEO

Today, 11:45

Four cars burned down in Masazyr - VIDEO

Today, 11:35

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Today, 11:30

Azerbaijani oil is selling at $130.81

Today, 11:20

Judges appointed to a number of first-instance courts in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:16

President approves new composition of commission on border with Georgia

Today, 11:10

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Fiji on its National Day - PHOTO

Today, 11:00

Flightradar: JetSmart plane issues distress signal off the coast of Chile

Today, 10:50

Subway closed and mobile internet shut down in New Delhi over protests

Today, 10:30

Tokayev appoints new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces

Today, 10:10

Turkey to introduce restrictions on children's use of social media starting November 1

Today, 09:50

Trump says Putin did not believe in the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Today, 09:30

Trump did not appreciate the choice of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Today, 09:20

In Brazil, police rescued 13 children from a seized day care center, the attacker was killed

Today, 09:00
All news