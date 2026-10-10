Media: Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law banning LGBT propaganda

A law banning LGBT propaganda will be adopted in Azerbaijan.



As 1news.az reports citing globalinfo.az, the new law provides for the introduction of restrictions on the propaganda of LGBT topics in public places, the media, and other information channels.

In connection with the adoption and application of the new law, appropriate steps will be taken in the following categories:

Media and the internet: the dissemination of information promoting LGBT relations will be restricted.

Advertising and cinema: the dissemination and promotion of relevant content in advertising and films will be prohibited.

Education: content promoting non-traditional sexual orientation in schools will definitively be considered unacceptable.

Legal liability: in cases of violation of the law, fines and other administrative measures will be applied.

Note that the rationale for applying the relevant law is primarily connected with protecting children from information that may harm their health and development. Under this law, the propaganda of "non-traditional sexual orientation" and pedophilia will be included in the category of information prohibited for children. The dissemination of information belonging to this category among minors will be prohibited.

This process will also affect the mass media. If violations are detected, such measures as the suspension of the activities of media structures will be envisaged, and for foreign media, the annulment of the permit to operate in the country. Liability for the owner and head of a media structure will also be inevitable.



Naturally, against the backdrop of the rapid expansion of the information space, the application of this law will be equally important for telecommunications networks and online platforms. For this reason, internet publications, videos, blog entries, and public appeals may fall under the law.

At the same time, the application of the law in the sphere of advertising and cinema will require high sensitivity.

Note that along with the application of the law, legal liability also arises. Thus, depending on the nature of the violation of the law, fines are possible, and in the event of a repeat violation, administrative detention.

Enforcement measures against the media and internet resources will also be carried out within the framework of the relevant legal procedures.