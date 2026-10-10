 Media: Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law banning LGBT propaganda | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Media: Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law banning LGBT propaganda

1news Staff14:50 - Today
Media: Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law banning LGBT propaganda

A law banning LGBT propaganda will be adopted in Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports citing globalinfo.az, the new law provides for the introduction of restrictions on the propaganda of LGBT topics in public places, the media, and other information channels.
In connection with the adoption and application of the new law, appropriate steps will be taken in the following categories:

Media and the internet: the dissemination of information promoting LGBT relations will be restricted.

Advertising and cinema: the dissemination and promotion of relevant content in advertising and films will be prohibited.

Education: content promoting non-traditional sexual orientation in schools will definitively be considered unacceptable.

Legal liability: in cases of violation of the law, fines and other administrative measures will be applied.

Note that the rationale for applying the relevant law is primarily connected with protecting children from information that may harm their health and development. Under this law, the propaganda of "non-traditional sexual orientation" and pedophilia will be included in the category of information prohibited for children. The dissemination of information belonging to this category among minors will be prohibited.

This process will also affect the mass media. If violations are detected, such measures as the suspension of the activities of media structures will be envisaged, and for foreign media, the annulment of the permit to operate in the country. Liability for the owner and head of a media structure will also be inevitable.

Naturally, against the backdrop of the rapid expansion of the information space, the application of this law will be equally important for telecommunications networks and online platforms. For this reason, internet publications, videos, blog entries, and public appeals may fall under the law.

At the same time, the application of the law in the sphere of advertising and cinema will require high sensitivity.
Note that along with the application of the law, legal liability also arises. Thus, depending on the nature of the violation of the law, fines are possible, and in the event of a repeat violation, administrative detention.
Enforcement measures against the media and internet resources will also be carried out within the framework of the relevant legal procedures.

Share:
732

In focus

Society

Up to 25 degrees of warmth expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Politics

Shehbaz Sharif called President Ilham Aliyev

Politics

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Society

Mercedes collides with freight train on Salyan-Salmanly section

Two passenger buses collide in Baku - VIDEO

State Fund explains reason for disappearance of pension capital data on MyGov

Media: Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law banning LGBT propaganda

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Novel by writer accused of using AI tops sales

Azerbaijan to begin checking students' school uniforms and teachers' clothing

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Celine Dion falls on stage during a concert in Paris - VIDEO

Latest news

The EU will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the war

Today, 17:55

A demonstration against the government is taking place in Berlin

Today, 17:15

Mercedes collides with freight train on Salyan-Salmanly section

Today, 17:00

A joint lunch was held between President Ilham Aliyev and the head of Russia's Chechen Republic

Today, 16:55

Trump again expresses displeasure at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize

Today, 16:45

Two passenger buses collide in Baku - VIDEO

Today, 16:35

Ilham Aliyev and Ramzan Kadyrov visit Baku White City

Today, 16:20

Ramzan Kadyrov once again expressed his deep condolences over the crash of the plane flying the Baku–Grozny route

Today, 15:55

Ilham Aliyev receives Ramzan Kadyrov

Today, 15:50

The EU plans to cut defense spending

Today, 15:45

State Fund explains reason for disappearance of pension capital data on MyGov

Today, 15:45

Pashinyan announces launch of Amulsar mine, environmentalists protest

Today, 15:40

The U.S. imposed sanctions against the ICC after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navi Pillay - VIDEO

Today, 15:40

Turkey wants to introduce cigarette sales by ID card

Today, 15:30

Russia's consumer watchdog bans the sale of a number of Georgian wines, beers and beverages

Today, 15:25

Houthis attack the world's largest oil field

Today, 15:00

Media: Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law banning LGBT propaganda

Today, 14:50

He blackmailed a woman with video footage and was arrested

Today, 14:45

Ushangi Kokauri advances to the quarterfinals of the World Judo Championships in Baku

Today, 14:40

Kanan Nasibov advances to the quarterfinals of the World Judo Championships in Baku

Today, 14:35
All news