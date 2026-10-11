Farid Gayibov expressed satisfaction with the growing number of ultramarathon runners in Azerbaijan

It is gratifying that Azerbaijan has its own ultramarathon runners.

According to Report's correspondent from Khankendi, this was stated by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov to journalists as part of the III International Khankendi Ultramarathon.

The minister recalled that the competition is being held for the third time.

"The ultramarathon started in Khankendi for the first time. For the past two years, the finish line has been here. The distance is 192 kilometers, and the athletes cover it in four days. The number of participants has grown noticeably, and more than half of them are Azerbaijanis. We are glad that we have so many ultramarathon runners," he noted.

F. Gayibov also spoke about the participation of women in the competition.

"Athletes from six countries are taking part in the ultramarathon. About 25% of the athletes are women. I congratulate every athlete, as well as our entire people, on yet another sports celebration in the territories liberated from occupation," the minister said.