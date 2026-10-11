Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV is to undergo surgery to remove a small growth in his lung that was discovered during a medical examination.

As 1news.az reports citing the Associated Press, the 71-year-old pontiff announced this during the Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

"During the examinations, doctors found a small nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and has a clear localization. The doctors consider surgical intervention advisable. Following their recommendations, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it," Leo XIV said.

The operation is planned for the coming days. Other details about the upcoming surgical intervention have not yet been disclosed.