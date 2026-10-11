Temperature record from a century ago broken in Bulgaria

In the Bulgarian city of Ruse, located on the banks of the Danube, a new temperature record was registered on October 11 — the air warmed up to 33.7 degrees Celsius.

As 1news.az reports, citing the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), the previous record for this date was set in 1924, when the temperature reached 30.5 degrees.

Thus, the new figure exceeded the previous maximum by 3.2 degrees.

The coldest October 11 in Ruse was in 1979, when the air temperature was only 1 degree above zero.