An unidentified munition struck the terminal of Riyadh airport - VIDEO

A munition of unknown origin struck the fourth departure terminal of Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

As 1news.az reports, this was written by the official representative of the Saudi-led coalition, Turki al-Maliki, on the social network X. It is specified that special services are already working at the airport.

"An attack with an unidentified projectile on passenger terminal No. 4 at King Khalid International Airport. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, the competent authorities are working at the scene," the statement notes.

On October 10, the media reported explosions in the area of Riyadh airport. Later, information emerged that missiles hit the third and fourth terminals of the air hub, which led to the collapse of part of the roof.

On October 11, the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia reported that 12 people were killed in the attack and another 309 were injured.