The EU's new sanctions package will include restrictions targeting Russia's military-industrial complex, in particular missile production.

This was reported by the publication Politico, citing sources.

According to them, the restrictive measures will be in effect for three years. The foreign ministers of EU countries in Luxembourg on October 12 will also continue to study plans to restrict the issuance of visas to Russian tourists and former servicemen, as well as the possibility of limiting the movement of Russian diplomats within the community, the sources said.

The European Union authorities plan to include about 1,600 individuals and legal entities in the new sanctions package, the publication notes.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed to the illegality and ineffectiveness of unilateral Western sanctions. On July 27, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, noted that Russia has adapted to European sanctions and knows how to live and develop under their pressure.

Source: TASS