 "School is a space of equality": Amina Melikova on the new school uniform rules | 1news.az
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"School is a space of equality": Amina Melikova on the new school uniform rules

Faiqa Mammadova11:35 - Today
"School is a space of equality": Amina Melikova on the new school uniform rules

"I believe that general requirements for clothing help focus children's attention on studying, foster a sense of respect for school rules, and contribute to making differences in families' financial circumstances less noticeable. School is a shared educational space, where every child should feel like part of the collective."

This idea was voiced by the director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Amina Melikova, in her comment for 1news.az:

According to Amina Melikova, it is important that these requirements be explained calmly and respectfully, with sensitive attention to the feelings of children and parents. Parents and educators should help children understand the essence of these rules, and teachers should set an example of a respectful attitude toward the established requirements.

"As a person who has been promoting Azerbaijani culture for many years and has contributed to bringing the kelaghayi back into the everyday life of our women, I attach special importance to preserving national traditions. Today we see that young people are showing interest in getting to know their roots more closely and using elements of national clothing. This pleases us: cultural heritage continues to live on when it becomes part of our life," A. Melikova noted.

Amina Melikova emphasized that Azerbaijani national clothing is very rich in fabrics, multilayered structure, headwear, and jewelry. Although using a full set of the national costume in everyday life is not always convenient, she would like every woman to have the opportunity to own such an outfit. The feelings we experience in the national costume are hard to put into words: we feel a special connection with previous generations. And the kelaghayi is a wonderful means of maintaining this connection in our modern clothing as well.

"In this context, I also welcome the fact that the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers allows, by decision of the Pedagogical Council, the use of national costumes or their elements at school events dedicated to our history, culture, and national and spiritual values. For me this is a consistent approach: in everyday school life a single dress code is observed, while at appropriate cultural events we introduce children to our national clothing and its significance. In this way, we instill respect both for the general rules at school and for our culture, traditions, and each other," she stated.

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