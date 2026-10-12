Students admitted to universities in the 2026–2027 academic year have been granted the Presidential scholarship – Order

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on granting the Presidential scholarship to students admitted to the country's higher education institutions in the 2026–2027 academic year.

According to the Order, the Presidential scholarship will be granted to students who demonstrated the highest results by groups of specialties in the entrance examinations and were admitted to higher education institutions of Azerbaijan in the 2026–2027 academic year.

The list of students is available at this link.