The president of Laos arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

On October 12, the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith, arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

As AZERTAC reports, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries were flying, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the high-ranking guest.

President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov and other officials.