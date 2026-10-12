Chinese foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Azerbaijan.

According to Report, this was announced today during a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

According to her, Wang Yi will take part in Baku in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will take part on October 15 in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will be held in Baku, as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wang Yi's visit to Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro, and Bulgaria will take place from October 14 to 20," Mao Ning said.