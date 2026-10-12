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ITA: Italy to be the main partner country of the BakuBuild 2026 exhibition

1news Staff17:10 - Today
ITA: Italy to be the main partner country of the BakuBuild 2026 exhibition

Italy will take part in the 31st Caspian International Construction Exhibition BakuBuild 2026 as the main partner country, presenting a national pavilion with the participation of 24 companies.

As the Baku office of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) told Report, the companies will present solutions in the fields of construction, engineering, and architecture.

The participation is organized by the Italian Trade Agency in cooperation with ANIMA, the federation of mechanical engineering industries, and FINCO, the federation uniting manufacturers of construction products and equipment, service providers, and specialized contractors.

The goal of the initiative is to present innovative Italian developments and expand opportunities for industrial and trade cooperation with Azerbaijani companies.

The national stand will feature engineering solutions, modern equipment, innovative materials, technologies for improving energy efficiency, and developments for creating sustainable urban infrastructure.

The Italian side will pay special attention to business meetings in the B2B format, establishing new business contacts, and exchanging experience with Azerbaijani partners. This is expected to contribute to the development of long-term industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

The official opening ceremony of Italy's national pavilion will take place on October 14, the first day of the exhibition, with the participation of officials and diplomats from the two countries.

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