Kallas says elections in Ukraine are impossible until the conflict ends

Holding elections in Ukraine will become possible only after the hostilities cease.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this on October 12.

"Elections cannot be held. And, as I understand it, President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky also said that in the event of a cease-fire he is ready to hold elections," Kallas said, as quoted by "Yevropeyska Pravda."

Kallas also stressed that, in her opinion, international partners need to direct their efforts toward ending the conflict