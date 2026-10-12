President Ilham Aliyev received Iran's minister of internal affairs - PHOTO

On October 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Internal Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Eskandar Momeni.

As AZERTAC reports, the head of our state emphasized the importance of carrying out cooperation at a high level between our countries in all areas, including in the field of security and the protection of public order.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit of the delegation of Iran's Ministry of Internal Affairs would be successful and described it as a continuation of bilateral contacts. In this regard, the head of state recalled the recent visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Iran, where it held important meetings.

Thanking President Ilham Aliyev for the reception, Eskandar Momeni expressed satisfaction with his visit to friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan.

He conveyed to the head of state the greetings of President Masoud Pezeshkian and noted that the head of the Iranian state warmly recalls the meetings held recently with President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his greetings be conveyed to President Masoud Pezeshkian. The head of state, in turn, said that he had met frequently with the Iranian President recently and recalled the meeting with him that took place several days ago in Turkmenistan.

The minister emphasized that the President of Iran attaches particular importance to the development of relations between the relevant agencies of our countries.

Noting that Azerbaijan is a friendly and fraternal country for Iran, Eskandar Momeni once again expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid and support provided by Azerbaijan during the events that occurred in Iran at various times, including during severe earthquakes and forest fires.

Iran's minister of internal affairs informed the head of our state about the process of negotiations currently being held to eliminate tensions in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the tensions in the Middle East region would be settled through negotiations.

During the conversation, the prospects for cooperation between the relevant agencies of our countries and issues of mutual interest were discussed.